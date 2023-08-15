UFC 292’s Sean O’Malley will be ready to defend Bantamweight belt against Marlon Vera in December

Sean O’Malley will attempt to become the newest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight roost-ruler this weekend (Sat., Aug., 19, 2023) when he challenges division kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, in UFC 292’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event from inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

And “Suga” already has his potential first title defense planned out, revealing he would love nothing more than to settle the score with Marlon Vera at the end of 2023.

“I want to stay active, baby, get me back in there in December — let’s run it up!,” O’Malley chirped on episode No. 2 of “Embedded,” before revealing that he would love nothing more than to run it back against “Chito.”

“Realistically, if ‘Chito’ wins, let’s do me and ‘Chito’ in December,” O’Malley continued. “Book it. I am ready to book it right now and I will sign a contract.”

Vera handed O’Malley his first and only loss back at UFC 252 via technical knockout. That sparked a war of words between the two combatants that is still going strong.

Of course, both O’Malley and Vera have to take care of business in “Beantown,” as “Suga” has a tall task ahead of him against the aforementioned Sterling, while Vera has to get through Pedro Munhoz before he can start eyeing his first title fight. That said, should the pieces fall into place this championship bout could pretty much sell itself.

Then again, Merab Dvalishvili may have a say in the matter.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 292 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.