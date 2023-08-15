 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Da’Mon Blackshear fills in versus Mario Bautista at UFC 292 in second fight in seven days

UFC Fight Night: Blackshear v Johnson Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Da’Mon Blackshear is setting himself up for an incredible August. “Da Monster” fought just a couple days ago at UFC Vegas 78, securing just the third twister submission in UFC history over Jose Johnson (watch highlights). Now, according to a first report from Cole Shelton, he’s filling in for the injured Cody Garbrandt opposite Mario Bautista at UFC 292 this Saturday (Aug. 19, 2023) in Boston, Massachusetts.

Assuming he passes medicals and makes it into the Octagon, Blackshear will tie the modern era UFC record for fastest turnaround. In October 2021, Lupita Goodinez also fought at consecutive events, winning her first bout then coming up short in the second appearance.

It certainly helps that Blackshear won his last one quickly, scoring a takedown early in the round and taking little damage en route to the submission win. He rides a two-fight win streak into this opportunity, and the 29 year old could really make a name for himself with a victory.

Bautista is not an easy opponent, either. The 30-year-old MMA Lab-trained product has won four straight, including his last three via first-round submission. Bautista’s recent strong performances were supposed to earn him a step up in competition against a former champion in Garbrandt, but instead, he’ll face a fellow hungry up-and-comer. It’s better than not fighting, but this bout is a different kind of dangerous for Bautista.

Anyone think Blackshear makes UFC history with two wins in seven days?

