The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 is back on the air for the final time later tonight (Tues., Aug. 15, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, marking the season finale of the long-running combat sports reality show, featuring head coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler leading respective squads of lightweight and bantamweight contestants. Remember, immediate replays of TUF 31 are available on ESPN+ (sign up here) following tonight’s episode, or you can save yourself an hour and just read our complete recap right here at 11 p.m. ET.

Missed last week’s episode? No problem! Get full results and recap videos right here.

Here’s where we stand heading into Ep. 12:

TUF 31 Semifinals:

155 lbs.: Austin Hubbard (No. 2) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (No. 3)

155 lbs.: Kurt Holobaugh (No. 4) vs. Jason Knight (No. 1)

135 lbs.: Brad Katona (No. 2) vs. Timur Valiev (No. 3)

135 lbs.: Rico DiSciullo (No. 4) vs. Cody Gibson (No. 4)

TUF 31 Finals:

155 lbs.: Austin Hubbard (No. 2) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (No. 4)

135 lbs.: Brad Katona (No. 2) vs. TBA

The final bouts will be contested at UFC 292 this weekend in Boston.

Stay tuned TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN for the farewell dinners from both coaches as well as the remaining bantamweight semifinal between Rico DiSciullo and Cody Gibson. Who will move on to fight Brad Katona at UFC 292 for a shot at the glass trophy?

Find out tonight!