Bookies drop odds on Conor McGregor’s bareknuckle boxing debut and KSI fans are not gonna like it

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor may return to battle Michael Chandler at the end of the year to tie a ribbon around their TUF 31 rivalry. Or he may never compete again and just continue to crash combat sports events around the world, calling out headliners he never plans to fight.

Like KSI in bareknuckle boxing.

The oddsmaking maestros at BetOnline.ag recently released a slew of new betting lines for McGregor’s return in multiple arenas. Since “Notorious” is under exclusive contract with UFC, it’s hard to imagine “Notorious” making good on any of his boxing threats, which includes BKFC wild man Mike Perry.

Have a look:

Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler: +110 (11/10)

Conor McGregor: -130 (10/13)

Justin Gaethje vs Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje: -325 (4/13)

Conor McGregor: +250 (5/2)

Mike Perry vs Conor McGregor

Mike Perry: +130 (13/10)

Conor McGregor: -150 (2/3)

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor: -175 (4/7)

Nate Diaz: +145 (29/20)

KSI vs Conor McGregor

KSI: +300 (3/1)

Conor McGregor: -400 (1/4)

But not everybody is rushing to dismiss the power-punching Irishman.

“Conor McGregor inboxed me,” PFL fighter and current boxing champion Claressa Shields told TMZ Sports. “Conor actually gave me some of the best advice today actually. He was just like ‘Don’t take away from your boxing. You need to get comfortable being on your back and comfortable with your wrestling.’ That’s an honor and that’s a privilege for me, so thank you to Conor McGregor for that, and I look forward to working with him some.”

Sorry, Jake.