Event: 2023 PFL Playoffs 2

Date: Fri., Aug. 18, 2023

Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET Prelims Card | 9 p.m. ET Main Card

PFL Playoffs 2 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET)

265 lbs.: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene – heavyweight semifinal

145 lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – women’s featherweight semifinal

265 lbs.: Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman – heavyweight semifinal

145 lbs.: Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock – women’s featherweight semifinal

145 lbs.: Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson

PFL Playoffs 2 Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Chris Mixan vs. Eddie George

265 lbs.: Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii

125 lbs.: Kaytlin Neil vs. Maíra Mazar

265 lbs.: Louis Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley

“We are thrilled to bring two 2023 PFL Playoff events back to New York City at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 18 and 23,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “Our athletes have worked all season long for this kind of opportunity, and sixteen fighters have the chance to punch their ticket to the 2023 PFL World Championship with a $1 million purse awaiting.”

