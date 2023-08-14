Event: 2023 PFL Playoffs 2
Date: Fri., Aug. 18, 2023
Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City
Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+
Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET Prelims Card | 9 p.m. ET Main Card
PFL Playoffs 2 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET)
265 lbs.: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene – heavyweight semifinal
145 lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – women’s featherweight semifinal
265 lbs.: Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman – heavyweight semifinal
145 lbs.: Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock – women’s featherweight semifinal
145 lbs.: Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson
PFL Playoffs 2 Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET)
155 lbs.: Chris Mixan vs. Eddie George
265 lbs.: Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii
125 lbs.: Kaytlin Neil vs. Maíra Mazar
265 lbs.: Louis Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley
“We are thrilled to bring two 2023 PFL Playoff events back to New York City at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 18 and 23,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “Our athletes have worked all season long for this kind of opportunity, and sixteen fighters have the chance to punch their ticket to the 2023 PFL World Championship with a $1 million purse awaiting.”
For more PFL news and notes click here.
Loading comments...