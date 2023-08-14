Dana White announces $1 million UFC donation to Hawaii wildfires relief effort

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is donating $1 million to the Hawaii wildfires relief fund after Maui and Lahaina suffered catastrophic losses. In addition, the promotion created a special T-shirt with 100 percent of proceeds going toward recovery efforts.

“It’s been horrible to see the wildfires raging across Maui, causing devastation to that beautiful place and the amazing people who call it home,” White said. “My heart goes out to all of you who have suffered so much loss. But I want all of you to know you’re not alone. The Hawaii people embody the warrior spirit like no one else, and we stand with you.”

UFC has yet to stage a live mixed martial arts (MMA) event in Hawaii (here’s why) but has several top fighters representing the islands including former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and UFC 292 middleweight competitor Brad Tavares, among others.

Several Hawaiian charities like Hawaii Community Foundation and Maui Food Bank are also taking direct donations here and here. In addition, Maui Humane Society is also accepting donations for pets and other animals displaced by this month’s devastating wildfires here.