Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make a quick turnaround and defend his 135-pound title against No. 2-ranked Sean O’Malley in the upcoming UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 19, 2023) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

To help get fans hyped for this weekend’s big shebang, the promotion released a special “Countdown” video special, focusing on a trio of important fights.

The UFC 292 PPV co-main event features current strawweight champion Zhang Weili taking on No. 4-ranked Brazilian bruiser Amanda Lemos. Both “Magnum” and “Amandinha” were featured in the “Countdown” special, along with veteran middleweights Chris Weidman and Brad Tavares.

Weidman, 39, is returning from a horrific leg injury and plans to throw the hardest leg kick of his life.

“I think I go out there, dominate O’Malley the way I think I’m gonna dominate him, send that naked mole rat back to wherever he’s from, the hole he crawled out of,” Sterling told TMZ Sports. “We set our sights on Volkanovski. Go up to 145, cause some terror there. Win the belt, become champ-champ, and then from there, possibly defend the belt one or two times and maybe that’s all she wrote for the MMA career.”

