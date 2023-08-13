It ain’t easy to make it into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), or to make $1 million fighting for the promotion. At least not the normal way where you’re a new fighter starting on a $12,000/$12,000 contract.

But, if you’re viral internet sensation Hasbulla, then things become a bit easier. Fans were in full “WTF Mode” when it was announced that UFC had signed Hasbulla to a special promotional contract in Sept. 2022. It still doesn’t make sense to us, but it’s making dollars for Hasbulla.

UFC President, Dana White, recently commented on his deal with Hasbulla and how it has helped out the 21-year-old whose dwarfism makes him appear like a child.

Sorry, Mike.

“He’s a great kid,” White said on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. “The Nelk Boys, they didn’t blow him up, he was already blown up. They took really good care of him. When he came out here they took him on this tour and did a lot of really good s— for him.

“Hasbulla’s done really well, I mean we did a deal with him for the – the video game deal, we did a deal with him with T-shirts where he made a bunch of money,” White continued. “Just with us and the Nelk Boys he’s made easily over a million bucks, so yeah. He’s killing it.”

Hasbulla hasn’t exactly been front and center at UFC events, although he has landed in several controversies over the past year. We expect him to be at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, and we expect more half-baked shirts in the UFC store. Is that enough to make an Influencer $1 million these days?

Apparently so, and good for him I guess.