LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Cub Swanson was unsure about his decision victory.

Swanson picked up a controversial upset win at UFC Vegas 78 last night (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023), taking a unanimous decision over Canada’s Hakeem Dawodu from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The decision was indeed controversial, with most fight fans believing Swanson lost, including the UFC Hall of Famer himself. In fact, he thought he was down two rounds going into the final round.

Swanson reacted to his controversial win during UFC Vegas 78’s post-fight press conference (watch here).

“I did [think Dawodu was going to get the decision win] — I’m always hard on myself,” Swanson told reporters. “I didn’t think I won the first round. Everyone in my corner said I did and that it was an easy one to call. I thought that he picked up some steam in the second, but I know I hurt him at the end of the second. So, in my mind, I was down two rounds, and I was like, ‘I need to push the pace.’

“He was powerful, and it was taking a toll on me, but my conditioning was good, so I was just trying to stay in his face,” Swanson continued. “But, I was mostly just mad at myself for not being a bit more active. It was a chess match in there. It was a difficult one, but I have to watch it again. It sounds like everyone [on my team] thought I at least won two rounds, so it’s cool.”

Eleven out of 13 media members scored it for Dawodu, according to MMADecisions.com. MMAmania.com’s Patrick Stumberg had it 29-28 for Dawodu as well (full details here).

Nevertheless, the controversial victory over Dawodu puts the 39-year-old UFC legend back into the win column after suffering a technical knockout loss to Jonathan Martinez last year in his failed Bantamweight debut (watch highlights).

As for what is next for Swanson, he is unsure because he knows his career is coming to an end soon.

“I’m close to the end,” Swanson said. “I’m just having fun at this point. That was my goal: to have some fun tonight. I’ve been fortunate to make some good money and make some investments, and I’m just trying to make sure my family is taken care of.”

