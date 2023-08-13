Video: Fresh off violent knockout win, Khalil Rountree sneak disses UFC 293 headliner

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Khalil Rountree picked up another violent finish at UFC Vegas 78 last night. (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) when he sparked Chris Daukaus in the first round, spoiling his Light Heavyweight debut from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (watch highlights). The violent knockout artist also picked up a $50,000 Performance of the Night Bonus.

After his fight, during his post-fight interview with the media, Rountree was asked about his beef with current Middleweight title challenger Sean Strickland, but it seems like Rountree has forgotten who his former teammate is.

“I don’t even know who that is, dude,” Rountree said. “Guys keep asking me about this name, I don’t even know this person.”

Khalil Rountree doesn’t know who Sean Strickland is pic.twitter.com/PmjkfBY7TS — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 13, 2023

Last year, Strickland brought his beef with Rountree public when he mocked Rountree’s emotional post-fight interview (catch up here). Out of nowhere, Strickland brought up the Light Heavyweight knockout artist last month, calling him ‘special needs.’

Someone brought up my Roundtree interaction. I use to think he was just a male feminist who was in a cult ao naturally I made fun of him because it was the right thing to do...



In hindsight I think he might be special needs and is a victim. Maybe he needs help?#saveroundtree — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 23, 2023

Strickland continued his trolling by bashing Rountree on Joe Rogan’s podcast, which made Rountree confront the controversial Middleweight.