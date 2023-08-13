Conor McGregor plans next three fights, starting with Michael Chandler in December

Did “The Notorious” confirm his return?

Conor McGregor was in attendance for a boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius yesterday (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) at O2 Arena in London, England. He caught up with the outlet talkSPORT during the fight to lay out his next three fights.

“[Michael] Chandler next, December,” McGregor said. “And then [Justin] Gaethje ‘BMF’ [title fight]. And then we’ll do Nate [Diaz] trilogy.”

“When am I back? December.”



“Chandler next. I have to fight him. Then it’s Gaethje & then the Nate trilogy…”



UFC legend @TheNotoriousMMA maps out his next few fights to @GarethADaviesDT pic.twitter.com/SrwIz1mU6r — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 12, 2023

McGregor has been hot and cold about a matchup with Michael Chandler ever since the debut of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. It started very hot, obviously because the show was on everyone’s mind; however, as the weeks flew by, the Irish superstar changed his mind and wanted to fight the new ‘BMF.’

Earlier this week, UFC president Dana White assured that McGregor was fighting Chandler next.

McGregor confirmed that in the same interview.

“December. Chandler [is next],” McGregor said. “I have to. I just got to [smack] him. I’ll grab by the chest and [smack] him.”

McGregor has yet to fight since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in 2021 and has not entered the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) pool ... so we will see if he is actually telling the truth.