Vicente Luque transported to hospital following his UFC Vegas 78 win for ‘precautionary reasons’

Vicente Luque picked up an important win at UFC Vegas 78 tonight (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) when he defeated former Lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos via unanimous decision from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He defended his No. 10 ranking as well.

Following his win, Luque was transported to the hospital, according to UFC officials. However, the trip to the hospital was all precautionary and wasn’t from an injury in his main event fight.

It makes perfect sense for the UFC to send “The Silent Assassin” to the hospital to ensure everything is okay, especially following a five-round fight. Luque suffered a scary brain bleed after his TKO loss to Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 59 (watch highlights).

Luque’s scary brain bleed was the biggest storyline of this weekend’s UFC card because no one knew how he would react after a year layoff. (Read all about Luque’s thoughts about his horrific injury).

The Brazilian snapped the first two-fight losing streak of his UFC career with his win over “RDA” and hopes for a top-five opponent in his next outing.

