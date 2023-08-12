Scratched! Late injury knocks former champ from UFC 292 lineup

Well, that sucks.

During the UFC Vegas 78 broadcast today (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023), it was announced that Cody Garbrandt is out of his fight with Mario Bautista, which was scheduled to go down next weekend at UFC 292 in Boston. No replacement for Garbrandt has been found as of this writing.

According to sources, MMAMania.com has learned it is a lingering back injury that has forced Garbrandt out.

“No Love” snapped his two-fight losing streak in his last outing when he got pasted Trevin Jones at UFC 285 in March. The former UFC Bantamweight champion was looking to get back into the title conversation after going 2-5 in his last seven, which included four knockouts.

For Bautista, it is incredibly devastating to lose the Garbrant fight because he has been very close to the Bantamweight top 15 rankings and super underrated his entire UFC career. A win over Garbrandt would have shot him up the rankings and put a legit name on his resume. Bautista is riding a four-fight win streak, with his last three wins coming by submission (watch highlights).

Check out the current card for UFC 292:

UFC 292 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 292 PPV Co-Main Event On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight champion Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC 292 ESPN+ PPV Main Card:

170 lbs.: Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny

135 lbs.: Mario Bautista vs. TBD.

135 lbs.: Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

UFC 292 ESPN/ESPN+ ‘Prelims’ Under Card:

185 lbs.: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

155 lbs.: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski

125 lbs.: Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

125 lbs.: Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights remain subject to change.*

