Conor McGregor was all over the place tonight in London, England, as the former UFC double champion was in attendance for the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing match. McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout was a sponsor for the event, which is a big reason why “Notorious” made the trip to the O2 Arena.

In typical McGregor fashion, he had his hand a little bit of everything. Whether he was talking about training Dillon Danis for his upcoming boxing match with Logan Paul or mapping out his next three fights inside of the Octagon, McGregor once again turned the cameras on him.

Following Joshua’s epic main event KO finish over Helenius, McGregor was called into the ring. During his interview the UFC superstar called out social media sensation, KSI, to a bare knuckle boxing match. It was an odd callout to say the least, but “Notorious” put KSI on blast in front of his own home crowd.

“I know your man KSI is in the crowd,” said McGregor. “He couldn’t box eggs if he worked in an egg boxing factory.

“So if he wants to get in here I’ll give him a fight in bare knuckle if he wants.”

McGregor called KSI a “bitch” to Anthony Joshua to which AJ responded “that’s my guy” pic.twitter.com/c0idIn6zy1 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 12, 2023

McGregor has already expressed interest in competing inside of the bare knuckle boxing ring, but he’s still under contract with UFC. Also, KSI is unlikely to enter the bare knuckle boxing ring as he’s set to box Tommy Fury this coming October on the same card Danis is fighting Paul.

That said, this is an interesting callout and a potential indicator that McGregor is ready to test his luck against some of these social media “boxers.”