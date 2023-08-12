Conor McGregor will be offering up his coaching services to help prepare long-time friend and teammate, Dillon Danis, for his upcoming boxing match against social media sensation Logan Paul.

It was announced earlier this week that Danis and Paul will meet inside of the ring on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England. The booking came as a little bit of a surprise, but now Danis will need to prepare for a boxing match against one of the most famous influencers on the planet. One that has fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. and is currently one of the most athletically-gifted entertainers in professional wrestling.

Luckily, Danis will have the help of McGregor to get his striking up to speed for a clash with Paul. It makes sense that Paul will have the assistance of his younger brother, Jake, so “Notorious” is going to even the playing field. Danis will certainly need it as he’s already a +600 underdog for October’s boxing match.

On Saturday, McGregor was in London to witness the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing event firsthand. He was asked about Danis’ upcoming fight with Paul and revealed that he will be helping in camp. In typical “Mystic Mac” fashion, McGregor guaranteed a win for Danis.

“Dillon will win for sure,” said McGregor (shown in the above video player). “They’re already backtracking right now. They woke an animal.

“I know Dillon years and I’ve trained with him many times. I’ve helped. I’m guiding him. I’m gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win.

“So I hope the lad shows up. He tried to put a bill on us if we don’t show up. We’re gonna see. We’re gonna come at him with a bill if he doesn’t show up.”

As of now, Danis is expected to make the walk on Oct. 14 and do battle with Paul inside of the boxing ring. However, the last time Danis was scheduled to compete he walked out on a lucrative opportunity opposite social media sensation KSI. Danis will have to pay up this time around if he ditches Paul at the alter.