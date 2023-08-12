The Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing card was sparked with an absolute banger earlier today (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) live on DAZN from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when undefeated heavyweight talent Johnny Fisher battered opponent, Harry Armstrong, eventually forcing a seventh-round TKO (corner stoppage).

Fisher came to fight as the towering English fighter clobbered Armstrong early into the first. He scored a knockdown and it looked like it was going to be a short night. Surprisingly, Armstrong was able to withstand further punishment and ended up lasting into the deeper rounds.

However, Fisher turned the heat up in the seventh with another knockdown. Armstrong was able to get back to his feet, but Fisher kept piling up the offense. He was destroying Armstrong along the ropes which eventually forced Armstrong’s corner to throw the towel in and put a stop to the action.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:





A HUGE finish from @JohnnyFisherBox who gets the biggest win of his career #FisherArmstrong pic.twitter.com/qmiRx4aSwR — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 12, 2023

If you like this type of action be sure to catch today’s main event between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius, which should start around 5 p.m. ET. The main event heavyweight fight was originally going to feature Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte, but anytime Joshua competes on English soil it’s a spectacle to see.

Stick with Mania for more ‘Joshua vs. Helenius’ results, coverage, and highlights.