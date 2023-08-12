Derrick Lewis is taking his infamous “hot balls” line to an entirely new level after being featured in a recent commercial for Manscaped.

The talented heavyweight fighter owns the record for most knockouts in UFC history, but many fans know “Black Beast” from his legendary “hot balls” interview back at UFC 229 (watch HERE). Lewis delivered one of the best post-fight speeches of all time and it has stuck with him ever since.

Lewis, 38, ended a three-fight losing streak with an insane flying knee TKO over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 this past July. After securing his first knockout win since 2021 “Black Beast” proceeded to take his shorts off and run around the Octagon like a madman. It was another wrinkle to add to his “hot balls” legend and a moment that has led to even more opportunities outside of the cage.

In addition to landing a new eight-fight contract with UFC the heavyweight veteran has recently been featured in a commercial for Manscaped. Of course, the commercial touches on Lewis’ “hot balls” condition and how Manscaped products now keep him smooth, fresh, and cool. It’s pretty hilarious.

Check it out in the above video player.

Lewis will look to use his recent TKO victory over Rogerio de Lima to earn a shot at a top 10 opponent his next time out. Given his Octagon track record and growing UFC star power “Black Beast” could find himself back in title contention with a few more wins.