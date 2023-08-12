 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch UFC Vegas 78 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
With UFC Vegas 78 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) of fights on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and top-flight welterweight finisher Vicente Luque, a co-headliner featuring featherweight veteran Cub Swanson and talented striker Hakeem Dawodu, and the light heavyweight debut of former heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE at 10:30 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC Vegas 78 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

