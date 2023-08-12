Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and welterweight finisher Vicente Luque went toe-to-toe last night (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) at UFC Vegas 78 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but it was Luque who did enough over the course of five rounds to earn the unanimous decision win.

In addition to the welterweight main event, UFC Vegas 78 spit out a laundry list of knockouts, submissions, and fire fights. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Marcus McGhee made good on his second Octagon appearance with a one-punch KO over JP Buys (watch HERE)

Lightweight fan favorite Terrance McKinney delivered another fast finish with a TKO stoppage over Mike Breeden

Isaac Dulgarian pulled off an upset TKO finish over touted featherweight prospect Francis Marshall (highlights HERE)

Heavyweight contender Martin Buday scored an impressive kimura finish over veteran Josh Parisian

Da’Mon Blackshear took care of Contender Series standout Jose Johnson with a super rare twister submission (see HERE)

Women’s flyweight prospect Luana Santos delivered a solid Octagon debut with a first-round TKO stoppage over Juliana Miller

Surging light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree captured his fourth-straight win with a vicious TKO finish over Chris Daukaus (see HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 78 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Da’Mon Blackshear

Performance of the Night: Marcus McGhee

Performance of the Night: Khalil Rountree

Performance of the Night: Iasmin Lucindo

For complete UFC Vegas 78 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.