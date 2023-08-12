Khalil Rountree kept things rolling earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) at UFC Vegas 78 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the light heavyweight contender stopped former heavyweight standout Chris Daukaus with a first-round TKO (punches).

Daukaus looked physically good at his new weight of 205 pounds, but he just wasn’t fast enough to keep up with Rountree. Daukaus did land some good shots along the way, but Rountree was landing at a larger clip. He was quicker and more powerful and it looked like it was only a matter of time before a finish presented itself.

Luckily for Rountree, he was able to connect on a beautiful straight left hand that stopped Daukaus in his tracks. Daukaus immediately fell to the canvas and covered up as Rountree rushed in for follow-up shots. The referee was already on his way in to stop the action.

Check out the final seconds above.

Rountree, 33, has now won his last four trips to the Octagon with three of those victories coming by way of knockout. The former Ultimate Fighter standout has never looked better as he seems poised to make a real run at the light heavyweight top 10.

