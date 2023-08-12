Marcus McGhee proved he’s the real deal in his second Octagon appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) at UFC Vegas 78 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the bantamweight fighter stopped JP Buys with a vicious first-round knockout (punch).

Buys looked big and strong in the early going, but it was only a matter of time before McGhee’s power started to land. As the two were mixing it up inside McGhee landed a brutal right hand that slammed into Buys’ face and instantly crumbled him. McGhee could have jumped on top to inflict more damage, but “Maniac” knew he had the win locked up. Buys was toast and the referee stepped in for the official stoppage.

Check out the final moments above.

McGhee, 33, made a huge short-notice debut back in April and delivered an impressive second-round submission over Journey Newson. This was a tremendous way to follow up that performance and put the 135-pound division on notice, especially with this display of one-punch power.

