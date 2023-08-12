 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Isaac Dulgarian shocks Francis Marshall with incredible debut TKO | UFC Vegas 78

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Isaac Dulgarian made good on his Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) at UFC Vegas 78 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight prospect stopped touted youngster Francis Marshall with a first-round TKO (elbows and punches).

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 78 On ESPN+

ELECTRIFYING WELTERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Aug. 12, 2023, with a fantastic 170-pound showdown as No. 10-ranked contender, Vicente Luque, takes on former UFC Lightweight champion, Rafael Dos Anjos. In UFC Vegas 78’s co-main event, fan-favorite, Cub Swanson, looks to deliver another exciting performance at the expense of Hakeem Dawodu.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Dulgarian looked great in the early going as he scored a takedown to put Marshall on his back. From there, the talented newcomer landed heavy elbows and hard punches to put Marshall in serious trouble. Marshall tried to recover and keep himself from absorbing too much damage, but Dulgarian was relentless and eventually forced the referee’s hand.

Check out the final moments above.

Dulgarian, 27, is now 6-0 in his young career with all of those wins coming by way of first-round finish. Marshall was a touted prospect at 145 pounds and Dulgarian made him look like he didn’t belong. It was an impressive performance to say the least.

For complete UFC Vegas 78 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania