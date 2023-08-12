Isaac Dulgarian made good on his Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) at UFC Vegas 78 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight prospect stopped touted youngster Francis Marshall with a first-round TKO (elbows and punches).

Dulgarian looked great in the early going as he scored a takedown to put Marshall on his back. From there, the talented newcomer landed heavy elbows and hard punches to put Marshall in serious trouble. Marshall tried to recover and keep himself from absorbing too much damage, but Dulgarian was relentless and eventually forced the referee’s hand.

Check out the final moments above.

Dulgarian, 27, is now 6-0 in his young career with all of those wins coming by way of first-round finish. Marshall was a touted prospect at 145 pounds and Dulgarian made him look like he didn’t belong. It was an impressive performance to say the least.

