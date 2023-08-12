Da’Mon Blackshear delivered just the third twister submission in UFC history earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) at UFC Vegas 78 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the bantamweight prospect stopped Contender Series alum Jose Johnson in the very first round.

Johnson was stepping up on short notice so he came out firing on the feet. He landed some crisp punches before Blackshear changed levels and implemented his ground game. Johnson is not the greatest when it comes to defending off his back so it allowed Blackshear to essentially have his way.

After a second takedown Blackshear was able to switch up positioning on the ground and trapped Johnson. Once Johnson tried to elbow Blackshear he secured the twister and started to squeeze. Johnson had nothing left to do but tap.

Blackshear, 29, was coming off a first-round knockout finish over Luan Lacerda his last time out so this is a great way to continue an impressive 2023 campaign. The Jackson-Wink MMA product has a ton of potential and is really starting to carve out a spot in the stacked bantamweight division.

