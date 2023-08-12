Former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua returned to the boxing ring earlier today (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) live on DAZN from inside O2 Arena in London, England. Joshua was originally expected to face fellow Englishman, Dillian Whyte, before a failed drug test knocked him out of the bout and veteran Robert Helenius filled in for the main event.

Joshua was in typical dominant form from the opening bell as he dictated the pace and range of the fight. Helenius is a big heavyweight so Joshua had to watch his entries, but it didn’t take long for the former champion to start landing big shots. Helenius wasn’t going to last long.

In Round 7, Joshua really started to turn it on. He was able to track Helenius down and launch a perfectly-timed right hand. It connected flush and sent Helenius crashing to the canvas like a falling redwood. Joshua walked off as the referee instantly waved the fight off. It was an incredible scene in London.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

