Social media influencer, Bryce Hall, is looking to take the combat world by storm following a successful bare knuckle boxing debut Friday night at BKFC 48. This includes recent callouts of fellow YouTube stars KSI, Deji, and Austin McBroom.

Hall, who had only fought once before inside of the boxing ring before this weekend, scored a huge knockdown in the first 10 seconds of his bare-knuckle showdown with Gee Perez. Hall wasn’t able to put Perez away in the conventional way, but did enough damage to force Perez’s corner to stop the action following an elbow injury.

This was just the start of things to come for the 23-year-old Hall. The social media superstar is already trying to line up his next fight. In fact, Hall is trying to raise the bar by challenging some of the biggest influencers in the game, including KSI and is brother, Deji.

Hall made his callouts official during BKFC 48’s post-fight press conference. Check it out in the above media player.

“Honestly KSI, Deji, Austin McBroom,” said Hall. “Any of those p*ssies can get it.

“They won’t do bare knuckle, but if you want some pillows on your hands I’m down.”

It will be interesting to see where Hall goes from here. While he seems tailor-made for a run in bare knuckle boxing the likes of KSI, Deji, Austin McBroom, and just about any social media influencer looking to fight are likely to require gloves. That could mean an eventual return to the boxing ring for Hall.

For complete BKFC 48 results, news, and highlights click HERE.