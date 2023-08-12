Highlights! Logan Storley stops Brennan Ward with brutal ground strikes | Bellator 298

The "Storm" continues in Sioux Falls as @StorleyStorm beats Brennan Ward to make it 6️⃣ wins in front of his home crowd! #Bellator298 pic.twitter.com/LEfO0dsdYM

Logan Storley got the opportunity to fight in front of his home state fans last night (Sat., Aug. 11, 2023) inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in the main event of Bellator 298. And he did not disappoint.

From the jump, Storley set the pace against Brennan Ward, using his elite grappling skills to take the heavy-handed puncher down to the canvas. Once there, “Storm” wasn’t content with just maintaining position, opting to keep busy with his strikes from top position.

In round two, Storley really started putting on the pressure. After scoring another takedown early, Storley unleashed a devastating series of strikes that had Ward flustered. Not being able to escape, Ward ate several big shots before Jason Herzog decided he had seen enough.

Ward was quick to protest the stoppage but it was clearly the right call.

The win was “Storm’s” first since losing to current Welterweight champion, Yaroslav Amosov, in a title unification bout at Bellator 291 earlier this year. Now, the hard-hitting wrestler has put himself at the top of the list of contenders thanks to his great performance and No. 1 ranking. As for Ward, the loss snaps his three-fight winning streak since making his return to action in Feb. 2022 following a five-year hiatus.

For complete play-by-play updates and results from Bellator 298 click here.