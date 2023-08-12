Despite Dillian Whyte’s last second withdrawal following a failed drug test, Anthony Joshua’s return to the ring will be an anticipated one later today (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) live on DAZN from inside O2 Arena in London, England, as the British boxing star takes on late replacement, Robert Helenius. This isn’t the biggest matchup of the year, but any time Joshua competes on English soil it’s a massive event.

Just ask former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champion, Conor McGregor. The Irish superstar is already getting pumped for Joshua’s main event clash with Helenius this weekend in London. Joshua is still one of the biggest names in boxing so it’s not a huge surprise that his return sparks interest for McGregor. “Notorious” has also created a good rapport with Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, so he’s excited for the event as a whole.

Earlier this week, McGregor took to social media to comment on a gift that he sent to Joshua before his fight this weekend. As usual, the UFC superstar supplied some of his patented alcohol. This time around, McGregor sent some Forged Irish Stout, which will officially sponsor this weekend’s Joshua vs. Helenius event. Joshua won’t be able to drink his gift until after the fight, but it was a nice gesture by “Notorious.”

Check it out below:

This man @anthonyjoshua is the definition of class, quality, and loyalty! What him and @EddieHearn have built is just absolute magic! I cannot wait to witness AJ Powerhouse do work this weekend and live from ringside! Wow! Honored! Let’s go! @ForgedStout @MatchroomBoxing https://t.co/Q7fk0ilU1t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 10, 2023

“This man @anthonyjoshua is the definition of class, quality, and loyalty!” wrote McGregor on Twitter. “What him and @EddieHearn have built is just absolute magic! I cannot wait to witness AJ Powerhouse do work this weekend and live from ringside! Wow! Honored! Let’s go!”

McGregor, who creates buzz no matter where he goes, also suggested that he would be sitting ringside for Saturday’s action inside O2 Arena. “Notorious” frequents boxing events so this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, but maybe the controversial Irish fighter will spark up some drama while in attendance.