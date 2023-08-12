John Dodson continues to look good post-UFC as the former world title challenger captured bare knuckle gold last night (Fri., Aug. 11, 2023) at BKFC 48 live on FITE.TV from inside Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “The Magician” delivered a first-round TKO over JR Ridge to win the inaugural BKFC flyweight title.

Dodson was overwhelming from the opening bell. His speed and ability to land punches in bunches caught Ridge off guard. He didn’t stand much of a chance when Dodson came inside for a fire fight. Dodson was also dangerous from range as he caught Ridge with a nice right hand that hurt him bad. “Magician” accidentally pushed Ridge over so he got a few minutes to recover.

After the break, Dodson picked up exactly where he left off. He overwhelmed Ridge with volume and precision and eventually melted him along the ropes. Ridge fell to the canvas all bloodied up and the fight was waved off. It was sheer domination.

Check out the video highlights below:

Dodson, 38, is now 6-1 in combat competition since parting ways with UFC back in 2020. That includes an undefeated 3-0 record as a bare knuckle boxer, which seems like Dodson’s true calling every time we see him fight. The former UFC title challenger now has a BKFC belt to place on his mantle, and likely defend by year’s end.

