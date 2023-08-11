Face off! Vicente Luque vs Rafael Dos Anjos staredown video from UFC Vegas 78 weigh ins

Top 10 welterweight bruiser Vicente Luque and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos came face-to-face at the official weigh ins earlier today, roughly 24 hours ahead of their UFC Vegas 78 main event, scheduled for five rounds on ESPN and ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 12, 2023) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them come face-to-face in the embedded video above.

“My goal now is to keep winning my fights,” Dos Anjos said at the UFC Vegas 78 media day. “Being a former world champion, I know the way for the belt is shorter. I remember back in 2017, when I moved up the first time and I fought Tarec Saffiedine in Singapore, by the time I got home I said ‘man I’m way behind in the rankings. I’ll never probably fight for the title for this division.’ UFC called me, ‘Hey, Damain Maia doesn’t want to take the fight with Tyron Woodley. Would you take it?’ So that’s how this game works. So beating Vicente now, everything can happen. Somebody can get hurt, you don’t know how this game changes.”

Check out the staredown between featherweight co-headliners Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu below:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

