‘Happy’ Conor McGregor celebrates UFC’s exit from Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg circus

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are promoting a battle of the billionaires, for reasons not quite understood, but it won’t take place inside the Octagon nor will it be managed by UFC, according to comments Musk made earlier this week (read them here).

So why is UFC President Dana White doing most of the legwork?

Musk previously joined the Endeavor board of directors and carries a tremendous amount of influence in the tech and social media worlds, as does Zuckerberg, who was a recent guest at one of the UFC “Fight Night” events at APEX in Las Vegas.

Either way, Conor McGregor is “happy” the circus is leaving town.

“I could not be less interested in this,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “I am so happy the UFC will not be involved.”

Hopefully that goofy Power Slap promotion can follow suit.

Musk runs Twitter (X) and Zuckerberg is in charge of Facebook (Meta). The proceeds of their “fight” — assuming anyone wants to pay for it — are expected to benefit charitable foundations, unless Mommy Musk hastily steps in to cancel the contest.

For much more on the upcoming Muskerberg clown show click here.