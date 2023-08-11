Live: UFC Vegas 78 early weigh ins video results | Luque vs. Dos Anjos

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 78 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 170-pound showdown between Top 10 welterweight contender Vicente Luque and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Aug. 12, 2023) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a featherweight co-headliner between Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live broadcasts get underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the light heavyweight showdown between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Chris Daukaus, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 78 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Luque vs. Dos Anjos” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too, staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 78 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 78 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171)

145 lbs.: Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Cub Swanson (146)

205 lbs.: Khalil Rountree Jr. (203.5) vs. Chris Daukaus (205)

115 lbs.: Iasmin Lucindo (116) vs. Polyana Viana (116)

185 lbs.: AJ Dobson (185.5) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (189.5*)

185 lbs.: Josh Fremd (189*) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

UFC Vegas 78 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: JP Buys (136) vs. Marcus McGhee (136)

155 lbs.: Mike Breeden (156) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

145 lbs.: Isaac Dulgarian (145.5) vs. Francis Marshall (145.5)

265 lbs.: Martin Buday (266) vs. Josh Parisian (266)

115 lbs.: Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Montserrat Conejo (113)

135 lbs.: Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Jose Johnson (135.5)

125 lbs.: Juliana Miller (126) vs. Luana Santos (126)

*Missed weight

