A handful of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters have transitioned well into the world of professional wrestling and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Jorge Masvidal could be next in line.

Masvidal, who took the MMA world by storm in 2019 with three insane knockouts and a “BMF” title win, has been one of the biggest stars in combat sports over the past few years. The 38-year-old may have lost his final four trips to the Octagon, but they were against the best welterweight fighters in the world and two of those bouts were for UFC gold.

As Masvidal transitions away from MMA following his retirement from the sport after UFC 287 this past April new avenues are beginning to open up. “Gamebred” already has his hand in other fight promotions and even as a “BMF” torch passer, but the MMA star is now mulling over a potential move to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

That is, of course, if “Gamebred” gets paid handsomely.

“If the shoe fits, wear it,” Masvidal recently told Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso. “I’m very busy, but if the compensation makes sense, then let’s do it.”

Masvidal, who once landed a flying knee knockout to wrestler Chris Jericho during an AEW event, believes he would do well inside of the WWE ring. Of course, most of the action is scripted and “Gamebred” will know what is coming, but the former UFC title challenger is confident in his abilities.

“I love fighting,” Masvidal said. “If I go to WWE, I’ll put a hurting on them every night. I’ll torture them, make life f—ing hell for all of them. No one over there can beat me.”

It’s unknown at this time if WWE would be interested in signing Masvidal, but considering they recently invested in social media sensation Logan Paul with a multi-year contract maybe there’s more money to go around for “Gamebred.”