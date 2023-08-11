Social media sensation Logan Paul may not have an extensive combat background, but the budding professional wrestler is already a massive betting favorite for his upcoming boxing match against grappler Dillon Danis.

The pairing is odd to say the least, but Paul and Danis are expected to lock horns inside of the squared circle this coming October in Manchester, England. It will be Paul’s first boxing match since going toe-to-toe with Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2021. Danis, who will be fined if he fails to show up for the fight, will be making his official boxing debut.

As expected, Paul has opened as a sizeable betting favorite to take care of business this October and send Danis packing. However, the odds may be a bit shocking considering Paul’s limited experience inside of the ring. Check them out below via Sportsbetting.ag:

Logan Paul

-1000 Dillon Danis

+600

Danis, who was expected to box KSI earlier this year before unexpectedly pulling out and ruining his reputation in the process, may put up more of a fight than the oddsmakers think. The Bellator MMA fighter isn’t anything special on the feet, but with years of training alongside the likes of Conor McGregor he may have a few tricks up his sleeve.

For Paul, this is his chance for another big payday and the opportunity to capture his first victory inside of the boxing ring. Remember, before his loss to Mayweather two years ago Paul dropped a decision to KSI back in 2019. He’ll be eyeing his first official win after seeing his brother, Jake Paul, knock off Nate Diaz earlier this month.

Thoughts? Are these odds wonky or what?

