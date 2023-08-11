Polyana Viana cosplay denied by UFC: ‘They never let me do it’

Former UFC middleweight bruiser Tom Lawlor was permitted to walk to the Octagon with Seth Petruzelli on a leash, pretending to be a pet dog. And let’s not forget the time 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya sauntered out like The Undertaker from WWE.

So why can’t Polyana Viana cosplay for UFC Vegas 78?

“I’ve tried so many times and I’ve actually asked to come in with a bandana,” the anime-loving Viana said during the UFC Vegas 78 media day (via MMA Junkie). “They’ve never allowed it. I wanted a cape. I’ve tried with like a blank bandana – I can’t. Apparently Naruto is a brand that does not allow it or something like that. I’ve tried so many times. I’ve asked. They never let me do it, but if I could, I definitely would.”

Viana would have felt right at home in this UFC 144 promo.

The 31 year-old Brazilian will make her return to the Octagon to battle strawweight standout Iasmin Lucindo on the UFC Vegas 78 main card this Sat. night (Aug. 12, 2023) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming on both ESPN and ESPN+ (see the full fight card here).

Viana (13-5) is currently 2-0 against Brazilian muggers.

