Famous YouTube and TikTok influencer, Bryce Hall, made his bare knuckle boxing debut earlier tonight (Fri., Aug. 11, 2023) at BKFC 48 live on FITE.TV from inside Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M., when the 23-year-old met veteran brawler Gee Perez in the co-main event.

Hall, who competed once inside of the boxing ring, looked to be in good shape. Once the first round started Hall quickly moved in for a flurry and caught Perez with a right hand. Perez went crashing to the canvas. The veteran BKFC fighter was able to regroup and actually started to land at a decent slip when the action resumed.

Unfortunately, Perez ended up suffering an elbow injury that carried over into the second round. He became a one-armed fighter yet still found openings to land shots and bloody Hall. The social media sensation didn’t show much boxing skill inside of the ring, but he proved he was tough. Perez’s elbow injury eventually became too big of an issue and his corner waved off the fight before the start of the third round.

As a result, Hall walks away with a TKO stoppage in his bare knuckle boxing debut. Check out the video highlights below:

Bryce Hall walked out to the Andrew Tate theme song #BKFC48 pic.twitter.com/m3BZVw2HZt — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 12, 2023

BRYCE HALL JUST GOT A KNOCKDOWN IN THE FIRST 10 SECONDS #BKFC48 pic.twitter.com/3iAkdIGLG9 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 12, 2023

Bryce Hall landed a takedown … in BKFCpic.twitter.com/OVGltUeWYa — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 12, 2023

Bryce Hall IS a fighter pic.twitter.com/TqehQ7UQ3g — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 12, 2023

For complete BKFC 48 results, news, and highlights click HERE.