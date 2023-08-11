Good evening, punching enthusiasts of all stripes. BKFC 48 goes down TONIGHT (Fri., Aug. 11, 2023) from inside Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M., streaming online via Fite.TV.

If you’re reading this, you are probably in one of two camps: here to watch former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-time 125-pound title contender and The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 14 winner, John Dodson, who will lock horns with Joshua Ridge for the inaugural BareKnuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Flyweight title belt. Or, you might be here for a gentleman mostly unknown to the first camp, social media star, Bryce Hall.

First of all, credit and respect to Hall. He is the first social media guy I’m aware of who has been willing to go into a sport that most would deem even more hardcore than regular boxing (just ask this former UFC champion). That said, he is a marked underdog to Gee Perez, who is 3-0 (3 KO/TKO) in this sport. Hall’s TikTok account has 24 million followers, and his YouTube channel has three million subscribers, but for the man whose sole venture into combat sports was a loss to fellow YouTuber, Austin McBroom, those numbers won’t help him as he looks to make a name for himself as something other than a punching bag.

Moving on back to the seasoned veterans of combat sports, Dodson and Ridge for the new title promises to be a barnburner match. The past 1.5 years has seen a career resurgence for Dodson, having won three mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts in a row under the XMMA and RIZIN banners, and is looking to make it another three straight in BKFC. Meanwhile, Joshua “JR” Ridge is on a two-fight win streak of his own and is looking to make a name by collecting Dodson’s scalp.

BKFC 48 - Dodson vs. Ridge Quick Results:

125 lbs.: John Dodson vs. Joshua “JR” Ridge

165 lbs.: Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez

135 lbs.: Keith Richardson vs. Derek Perez

175 lbs.: Joshua Moreno vs. Jeremy Sauceda

175 lbs.: Wil Santiago vs. Jeremie Holloway

145 lbs.: Eric Dodson vs. Robert Armas

BKFC 48 - Dodson vs. Ridge Play-By-Play Updates:

John Dodson vs. Joshua “JR” Ridge for the inaugural BKFC Flyweight title

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

FINAL RESULT:

Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

FINAL RESULT:

Keith Richardson vs. Derek Perez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

FINAL RESULT:

Joshua Moreno vs. Jeremy Sauceda

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

FINAL RESULT:

For the latest and greatest bareknuckle boxing-related news and notes click here.