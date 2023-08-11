Bellator 298 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Storley vs. Ward

Bellator 298 is set to go down TONIGHT (Fri., Aug. 11, 2023) inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which will be headlined by a Welterweight bout between Logan Storley and Brennan Ward, airing exclusively on Showtime. Co-headlining the event is a Heavyweight title between former interim champion, Valentin Moldavsky, and Steve Mowry.

The undercard will also feature several intriguing matchups including Lucas Brennan vs. Weber Almeida, and Diana Avsaragova taking on Justine Kish.

Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 6:25 p.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” (watch them here) and then transition to Showtime at 10 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 298) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

BELLATOR 298 QUICK RESULTS:

170 lbs.: Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward

265 lbs.: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

185 lbs.: Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery

155 lbs.: Sidney Outlaw vs. Islam Mamedov

145 lbs.: James Gallagher vs. James Gonzalez

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan vs. Weber Almeida

135 lbs.: Leandro Higo vs. Nikita Mikhailov

125 lbs.: Diana Avsaragova vs. Justine Kish

155 lbs.: Alfie Davis vs. Aalon Cruz

145 lbs.: Dayana Silva vs. Katerina Shakalova

135 lbs.: Jerrell Hodge vs. Marcirley Alves da Silva

145 lbs.: Michael Blockhus vs. Eli Mefford

135 lbs.: Enrique Barzola vs. Jaylon Bates

205 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley vs. Hamza Salim

135 lbs.: Josh Hill vs. Kasum Kasumov

145 lbs.: Jordan Oliver vs. Andrew Triolo

155 lbs.: Vladimir Tokov vs. Jairo Pacheco

BELLATOR 298 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery

Sidney Outlaw vs. Islam Mamedov

James Gallagher vs. James Gonzalez

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.