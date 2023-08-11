Watch Bellator 298 ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Storley vs. Ward

Bellator 298 is set to go down TONIGHT (Fri., Aug. 11, 2023) inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., which will be headlined by a Welterweight bout between Logan Storley and Brennan Ward, airing exclusively on Showtime. Co-headlining the event is a Heavyweight title tilt between former interim champion, Valentin Moldavsky, and Steve Mowry.

While you will have to have Showtime in your cable lineup to catch Bellator 298 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 298’s “Prelims” undercard action, which begins at 6:25 p.m. ET:

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan vs. Weber Almeida

135 lbs.: Leandro Higo vs. Nikita Mikhailov

125 lbs.: Diana Avsaragova vs. Justine Kish

155 lbs.: Alfie Davis vs. Aalon Cruz

145 lbs.: Dayana Silva vs. Katerina Shakalova

145 lbs.: Michael Blockhus vs. Eli Mefford

135 lbs.: Enrique Barzola vs. Jaylon Bates

205 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley vs. Hamza Salim

135 lbs.: Josh Hill vs. Kasum Kasumov

155 lbs.: Vladimir Tokov vs. Jairo Pacheco

145 lbs.: Jordan Oliver vs. Andrew Triolo - Oliver, first-round submission (arm-triangle)

135 lbs.: Jerrell Hodge vs. Marcirley Alves da Silva - da Silva via first-round knockout

205 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley vs. Hamza Salim - Cauley, first-round submission (arm triangle)

145 lbs.: Dayana Silva vs. Katerina Shakalova - Shakalova via split-decision

