Random Land! 15 tidbits, facts and storylines | UFC Vegas 78

After three weeks on the road, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a 13-fight card. In UFC Vegas 78’s main event, two Brazilians collide as No. 10-ranked Welterweight, Vicente Luque, takes on former Lightweight roost-ruler, Rafael dos Anjos. While UFC Vegas 78 isn’t the strongest card regarding name value, it has several fun fights and exciting prospects.

So, before it goes down on ESPN/ESPN+, let’s check out some random storylines, tidbits and statistics ahead of showtime ...

Rebooked

Luque and dos Anjos were scheduled to fight last month in July at UFC Vegas 77; however, they were pushed to Aug. 12 (Marya Bueno Silva vs. Holly Holm took the headlining spot).

Bloody Brains

One of the biggest storylines heading into UFC Vegas 78 is that Luque suffered a brain bleed after his last fight, which is terrifying and not good for a combat sports athlete (details here). Obviously, he was cleared to compete this weekend, but it still is bad. During his UFC Vegas 78 media day interview, Luque revealed he did not spar for six months and instead worked on technique.

Main Event Records

dos Anjos has headlined 11 UFC cards and has a main event record of 6-5.

Luque has only had one main event, which he lost to Belal Muhammad.

RDA says he doesn't make the requirements for the BMF belt: 'I'm a former champion' pic.twitter.com/B5WzcM8aNP — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 10, 2023

Welterweight RDA

dos Anjos has officially left the Lightweight division and will finish his career in the Welterweight class.

The former 155-pound champion had a lot of success in the 170-pound division, even fighting for the interim Welterweight title. Thus far, he has a 5-4 as a Welterweight.

No Regrets

Cub Swanson returns to the Featherweight division after a failed move to Bantamweight in his last outing. During his UFC Vegas 68 media day interview, Swanson revealed he doesn’t regret trying to move down a weight class so late into his legendary career because he wanted to make one more title run.

He fights Hakeem Dawodu in his fifth UFC co-main event.

Moving Down To 205

Chris Daukaus is moving down to the Light Heavyweight division after 18 fights at Heavyweight. On top of dropping down a division, his back is firmly against the wall as the Philadelphia fighter has dropped his last three bouts (all via knockout). He was first knocked out by Derrick Lewis (watch highlights), then Curtis Blaydes slept him (watch highlights), and finally, Jairzinho Rozenstruik finished him at UFC 282 (watch highlights).

He faces Khalil Rountree Jr. in the featured bout.

Chris Daukaus addresses his chin issues and admits 'I was fat 205er' pic.twitter.com/qnw2Ceh2Ib — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 10, 2023

Moving Down To 185

Another fighter moving down a division is a “Da Don” Tafon Nchukwi. The 28-year-old returns to the Middleweight division after a three-fight run at Light Heavyweight. Nchukwi actually fought his first two UFC fights at Middleweight; however, the weight cut was really having a negative effect on him.

And it apparently still is.

He faces A.J. Dobson this weekend.

Brazil Vs. Brazil

We often see Brazilians fight other Brazilians on other fight cards, but on Saturday, there are two eye-catching matchups.

Obviously, the main event is Luque vs. “RDA,” but Polyana Viana faces Iasmin Lucindo on the main card. Both Viana and Lucindo are action fighters, and it should be fun for as long as it lasts.

Welcome To UFC!

Three fighters make their UFC debuts this weekend at UFC Vegas 78:

Isaac Dulgarian (5-0) makes his highly anticipated debut after being on the sidelines for 18 months. He was supposed to debut in January against Dan Argueta; however, an injury canceled that. “The Midwest Choppa” holds a 100 percent finish rate and faces Francis Marshall.

Luana Santos (5-0) fights The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 winner, Juliana Miller. She holds a 60 percent finish rate with three submission wins.

Jose Johnson (15-7) fights Da’Mon Blackshear on a weeks notice. He has a 67 percent finish rate and some of the nastiest viral knockouts.

Scary and brutal KO from Jose Johnson at LFA 78 pic.twitter.com/PRrWabhsZs — Neil Butcher (@MMAassault1) June 22, 2020

Released, Re-Signed

Speaking of Johnson, he was cut earlier this year after he pulled out of his second scheduled UFC fight. When Blackshear lost his scheduled opponent, Brady Heistand, last week, Johnson got his job back as he stepped in on very short notice.

Welcome Back, Conejo

Montserrat Conejo Ruiz returns from a two-year layoff against Brazil’s Jaqueline Amorim this weekend. Ruiz has been on the sidelines nursing a nasty knee injury. The 30-year-old was last in action against current Strawweight title challenger, Amanda Lemos, when she was smoked in 35 seconds (watch highlights).

If you remember, Ruiz had a semi-memorable UFC debut when she head-locked Cheyanne Buys for 15 minutes en route to a unanimous decision.

Win Or Go Home

There are several fighters in must-win situations and could get cut with a loss:

Daukaus: lost three straight

Nchukwi: 2-3 UFC record, lost two-straight

Dobson: 0-2 UFC record, lost two-straight

Josh Fremd: 1-2 UFC record, last fight on his contract

Jamie Pickett: 2-5 UFC record, lost three straight

JP Buys: 0-3 UFC record, lost three straight

Terrance McKinney: 3-3 UFC record, lost two-straight

Mike Breeden: 0-2 UFC record, lost two-straight

Winners And Losers

Eleven fighters are coming off wins, while 15 fighters are coming off losses.

Multi-Divisions

Here are the divisions that will be on display this Saturday:

One Heavyweight fight

One Light Heavyweight

Two Middleweight fights

One Welterweight fight

One Lightweight fights

Two Featherweight fights

Two Bantamweight fights

Two women’s Flyweight fights

Two women’s Strawweight fight

Beta Dog

According to DraftKings, the “biggest” underdog at UFC Vegas 78 is J.P. Buys at +285.

