Sean Strickland slams ‘f—king idiots’ paying for Jake Paul fights: ‘Jake Paul is a f—king genius’

Jake Paul has become a polarizing figure in the combat sports world.

“The Problem Child” has divided many spectators of his boxing matches and antics with most on the mixed martial arts (MMA) side not thinking very highly of him. In his eight-fight career thus far (7-1), Paul has gone undefeated against four MMA fighters in five boxing matches. 15-year Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight and Welterweight veteran, Nate Diaz, became Paul’s latest victim, dropping a unanimous decision loss (watch highlights) at Middleweight in Dallas, Texas this past weekend (Aug. 5, 2023).

Amongst MMA’s most fearless voices is the next UFC Middleweight title challenger, Sean Strickland, who is (somewhat) complimentary of Paul. Regarding the overall premise of the YouTube star’s career and the path he’s carved out, Strickland feels it says more about the fans than Paul.

“Jake Paul, he can box,” Strickland told FULL SEND MMA. “Nate Diaz, he’s old, he’s retired, he’s had a s—t couple fights in the UFC, he doesn’t f—king train, he’s f—king fat. Jake Paul is probably roided the f—k out. Jake Paul can box.

“Tommy Fury, was he even an active fighter?” he continued. “Tommy Fury wasn’t even active. He (Paul) lost to a semi-pro boxer. I’m not saying or hating on Jake Paul, I’m hating on you f—king r—ards. I’ll tell you why. Because you open your f—king checkbook like a bunch of f—king idiots then you just give him money. So, I think Jake Paul is a f—king genius and I think you guys are f—king idiots. So, if you guys have a way that you want to give me your money, what do I gotta do, I’ll f—king do it. Just let me know what you f—king idiots want to watch.”

Fury — the lone somewhat established boxer Paul has fought — handed the 26-year-old his first and only career loss this past Feb. 2023 via a split decision (watch highlights). While the buzz around and leading up to the Diaz match appeared minimal compared to Paul’s previous outing, it managed to make some history as the second-most bet-on boxing match in DraftKings history.

As for Strickland, his first-career UFC title shot comes against reigning two-time champion, Israel Adesanya, in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia on Sept. 9, 2023.