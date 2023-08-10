Darren Till ‘staying ready’ to sub for wishy-washy Dillon Danis, prepared to ‘take a beating’ from Logan Paul

Darren Till is staying ready, looking to step in if Dillon Danis pulls out of his scheduled October 14th bout against Logan Paul on the PRIME card. Who wants to see this fight happen? pic.twitter.com/dZP0duYxtw

Dillon Danis was recently booked to box Logan Paul as part of the upcoming Misfits Boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 14 in Manchester, but since the grappling ace has a history of bailing on high-profile fights, the promotion has included a $100,000 penalty to deter any thoughts of escaping.

That reminds me of the time I had my identity stolen, only to have it given right back once they realized it wasn't worth anything. Point being, you can’t collect money where none exists and Danis hasn’t competed in three years (and refuses to take that car washing job from rival grappler Gordon Ryan).

Regardless, former UFC title challenger Darren Till is keeping himself in fighting shape.

When @dillondanis pulls out of his fight Vs @LoganPaul I’ll be here to take a beating from Logan. — D (@darrentill2) August 9, 2023

Liverpool’s Till, who turns 31 in December, is just a quick train ride from Manchester.

“The Gorilla” was released from his UFC contract earlier this year and has since created his own boxing league, focusing on “athletes, musicians, actors, and influencers.” A start date for his first event has yet to be established but a fight against Paul would certainly go a long way in keeping Till in the headlines.

If Danis shows up; well, I hear WingsOfRedemption needs a new opponent.