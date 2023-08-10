What striking? Jiri Prochazka might just shoot on Alex Pereira and ‘choke him’ like Glover Teixeira

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira are expected to collide for the vacant 205-pound strap, once the promotion strips Jamahal Hill — who is bound for surgery after shredding his achilles tendon — at some point over the next few weeks.

Prochazka (29-3-1) is coming off an injury timeout of his own after blowing out his shoulder late last year. “Denisa” previously defeated Glover Teixeira by submission in the UFC 275 headliner back in June of 2022 and has no problem replicating that gameplan against Pereira, one of the most dangerous strikers in any division.

Teixera mentors his fellow Brazilian, who crossed over from the kickboxing ranks in late 2021.

“I think he has one of the best striking in the middleweight (division),” Prochazka told The AllStar’s John Hyon Ko (transcribed by MMA News). “Light heavyweight, we will see. I’m ready. Like every time. I will do everything for the win. If I will have to change myself... I will do that. Like Glover, if I have to choke [Pereira], I will choke him. It doesn’t matter. That’s (what) fighting is about, to adjust.”

The 8-2 Pereira was submitted by Quemuel Ottoni in his MMA debut back in Oct. 2015.

“Poatan” abandoned his post at 185 pounds following a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya to compete in a division that doesn’t require The Machinist weight cut. His first outing resulted in a split decision victory over former champion Jan Blachowicz, which should be enough to procure a Prochazka title fight.

Hopefully we’ll have some answers over the next few weeks ... or sooner.