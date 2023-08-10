 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Ian Garry all but announces Neil Magny as UFC 292 replacement foe

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier on Wednesday, news broke that Geoff Neal was injured and forced to withdraw from his planned UFC 292 contest opposite Ian Garry. It’s a major blow to the pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is scheduled to go down next weekend (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) from Boston, Massachusetts, a pivotal Welterweight contest between ranked contenders fueled by bad blood.

Predictably, Garry wasn’t impressed with the pullout. “Geoff Neal has bitched out,” Garry tweeted-and-deleted (via MMAJunkie). “I’m still showing up in Boston ain’t no one stopping me …”

Later in the day, Garry dropped the video featured above. Putting on my internet detective monocle, it seems pretty clear to me (and just about everyone in the entire social media sphere) that Garry believes longtime Welterweight contender Neil Magny is going to fill in for the injured Neal on just 10 day’s worth of notice!

That’s a big ask of any Welterweight, but Magny is proven in this regard. He’s willingly jumped on difficult short-notice opportunities time and time again, so stepping up against “The Future” would not be new territory. Adding fuel to the flames is Magny himself, who posted a picture signing a new contract.

Now, to reiterate, none of this can be considered an official announcement yet, but if it quacks like a duck? Magny is about as good of a replacement as UFC can hope for this close to the event, and he still serves as a legitimate step up in competition for Garry. He’s won two of his last three, beating Phil Rowe and Daniel Rodriguez (Garry’s last opponent!) but coming up short to Gilbert Burns.

As for Garry, he’s undefeated at 12-0, and this could be his moment to break into the UFC Welterweight Top 10.

Insomnia

MORE RUMOR MILL: Bellator 300 will be the final Bellator event under current ownership? Some people seem to think so ...

This should be a fun Lightweight scrap.

I’m not a Paul brothers or WWE fan, but I’m still impressed by this clip.

This lukewarm attempt at trash talk from Sean O’Malley has a bunch of people shocked at a professional fighter sleeping for nine plus hours. Very common if not outright mandatory! Sleep equals recovery.

Speaking of recovery, Chris Curtis should probably book a Cryotherapy session or something.

BJ Penn is keeping social media interesting.

SWEEP!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This is an important reminder for the untrained to run away if you find yourself in a street fight and the guy starts throwing low kicks. It’s probably not going to go well!

Absolutely zero choke defense on display here.

Back-and-forth chaos ends with a brutal elbow!

Random Land

Mountain lion faces off with a bear!

Midnight Music: RIP Robbie Robertson.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

