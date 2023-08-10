UFC Paris poster revealed for ‘Gane vs Spivac’ on Sept. 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is less than a month away from its upcoming UFC Paris mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., Sept. 2, 2023 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. UFC Paris will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane and Moldovan “Polar Bear” Sergey Spivak.

Now they have an official poster.

Gane (11-2) is looking to get back into the heavyweight title hunt after laying an egg against Jon Jones in the UFC 285 headliner last March. It was the second time “Bon Gamin” came up short in a championship fight since joining UFC back in summer 2019.

As for Spivac (16-3), five years younger than Gane at 28, he was able to shake off a first-round finish at the hands of Tom Aspinall to rack up three straight wins — all finishes — including last February’s submission victory over Derrick Lewis in Las Vegas.

UFC Paris will be co-headlined by the 125-pound contest between former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and once-beaten flyweight contender Manon Fiorot. Elsewhere on the card, Volkan Oezdemir fights light heavyweight newcomer Bogdan Guskov.

