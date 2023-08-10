 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: Bellator 298 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Storley vs. Ward

By Adam Guillen Jr. Updated
/ new

Bellator 298 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., Aug. 11, 2023) inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota featuring a pivotal Welterweight showdown between former interim champion, Logan Storley, and Brennan Ward. In the co-main event, former interim Heavyweight champion, Valentin Moldavsky, will battle Steve Mowry in a hard-hitting Heavyweight affair.

The weigh-ins took place earlier today (Thurs., Aug. 10) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 11:55 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Check out the full results below:

170 lbs.: Logan Storley (170.6) vs. Brennan Ward (171)
265 lbs.: Valentin Moldavsky (233.8) vs. Steve Mowry (254.2)
185 lbs.: Dalton Rosta (185.6) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185.4)
160 lbs.: Sidney Outlaw (158.8) vs. Islam Mamedov (159)
145 lbs.: James Gallagher (144.8) vs. James Gonzalez (146)
145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (145.4) vs. Weber Almeida (145)
135 lbs.: Leandro Higo (135.4) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.4)
125 lbs.: Diana Avsaragova (127.2)* vs. Justine Kish (125.6)
155 lbs.: Alfie Davis (155) vs. Aalon Cruz (155.6)
145 lbs.: Dayana Silva (144.6) vs. Katerina Shakalova (144.8)
135 lbs.: Jerrell Hodge (135.6) vs. Marcirley Alves da Silva (135.2)
145 lbs.: Michael Blockhus (145.6) vs. Eli Mefford (144.4)
135 lbs.: Enrique Barzola (135.8) vs. Jaylon Bates (136)
205 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley (205.6) vs. Hamza Salim (204.8)
135 lbs.: Josh Hill (136) vs. Kasum Kasumov (135.8)
145 lbs.: Jordan Oliver (145.6) vs. Andrew Triolo (143.4)
155 lbs.: Vladimir Tokov (155.2) vs. Jairo Pacheco (155.4)

*missed weight

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania