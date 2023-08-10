Live: Bellator 298 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Storley vs. Ward

Bellator 298 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., Aug. 11, 2023) inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota featuring a pivotal Welterweight showdown between former interim champion, Logan Storley, and Brennan Ward. In the co-main event, former interim Heavyweight champion, Valentin Moldavsky, will battle Steve Mowry in a hard-hitting Heavyweight affair.

The weigh-ins took place earlier today (Thurs., Aug. 10) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 11:55 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Check out the full results below:

170 lbs.: Logan Storley (170.6) vs. Brennan Ward (171)

265 lbs.: Valentin Moldavsky (233.8) vs. Steve Mowry (254.2)

185 lbs.: Dalton Rosta (185.6) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185.4)

160 lbs.: Sidney Outlaw (158.8) vs. Islam Mamedov (159)

145 lbs.: James Gallagher (144.8) vs. James Gonzalez (146)

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (145.4) vs. Weber Almeida (145)

135 lbs.: Leandro Higo (135.4) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.4)

125 lbs.: Diana Avsaragova (127.2)* vs. Justine Kish (125.6)

155 lbs.: Alfie Davis (155) vs. Aalon Cruz (155.6)

145 lbs.: Dayana Silva (144.6) vs. Katerina Shakalova (144.8)

135 lbs.: Jerrell Hodge (135.6) vs. Marcirley Alves da Silva (135.2)

145 lbs.: Michael Blockhus (145.6) vs. Eli Mefford (144.4)

135 lbs.: Enrique Barzola (135.8) vs. Jaylon Bates (136)

205 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley (205.6) vs. Hamza Salim (204.8)

135 lbs.: Josh Hill (136) vs. Kasum Kasumov (135.8)

145 lbs.: Jordan Oliver (145.6) vs. Andrew Triolo (143.4)

155 lbs.: Vladimir Tokov (155.2) vs. Jairo Pacheco (155.4)

*missed weight

