Fourth opponent?!?!? UFC Nashville adds last-minute fight to thrashed card with just days until showtime

Sean Woodson can’t catch a break.

The lengthy Featherweight prospect has been a bad luck charm of sorts as he’s seen his opponents for UFC Nashville this weekend (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) drop like flys. Per Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff, Woodson (9-1-1) is now getting a fourth different opponent after his latest replacement, Mairon Santos, got taken out by Visa issues. Therefore, leading to Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Dennis Buzukja (11-2), getting his opportunity on the big show. Steve Garcia and Jesse Butler were also supposed to face Woodson before withdrawing.

Woodson, 31, looks to get back in the win column this weekend after last fighting to a split draw against Luis Saldana at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022. Outside of the tie, Woodson has won three of his four outings inside the Octagon.

The 25-year-old Buzukja, on the other hand, is riding high on a solid seven-fight winning streak, dating back to his first of two Contender Series appearances. Buzukja fell short to Melsik Baghdasaryan via unanimous decision in his Contender Series debut in Sept. 2020.

The full UFC Nashville line up can be seen below.

Main Card

135 lbs.: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

145 lbs.: Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker

205 lbs.: Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Prelims

145 lbs.: Damon Jackson vs. Billy Quarantillo

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos vs. Kyler Phillips

170 lbs.: Carlston Harris vs. Jeremiah Wells

145 lbs.: Sean Woodson vs. Denis Buzukja

125 lbs.: Jake Hadley vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

125 lbs.: Asu Almabaev vs. Ode Osbourne

