It’s official! Ronda Rousey returns to MMA rules, fights former UFC teammate in Detroit

You can take Ronda Rousey out of MMA, but you can’t take MMA out of Ronda Rousey.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion will be competing in a special “MMA Rules” contest opposite former training partner Shayna Baszler at the upcoming WWE “SummerSlam” event on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The only way to win is by knockout or submission.

“Believe it or not, I love [pro wrestling] and you have ruined it for me,” Baszler said after turning on her former tag team partner (via NY Post). “I owe you the sobering reality that there is someone here, me, that can finally shut you up. I think you know, as well as everybody here, that when it comes to being in this ring doing what we do, I’m a better Ronda Rousey than you.”

Baszler, 42, signed a developmental deal with WWE back in late 2017 after a string of MMA losses. “Queen of Spades” made the most of her opportunity and continues to be a major player on the promotion’s televised roster.

Rousey, 36, walked away from UFC after consecutive knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. “Rowdy” would sign with WWE shortly thereafter and made her in-ring debut at “WrestleMania” in April 2018.

“I wasn’t given my opportunity here Shayna, I took it,” Rousey fired back. “And just like MMA, it took me a fraction of the time you invested before I eclipsed you, yet again.”

Rousey is expected to take a leave of absence when her WWE deal expires later this year but denies rumors that she’s contemplating a UFC comeback.