Jorge Masvidal is fed up with Conor McGregor flapping his gums online while continuing to avoid an actual fight.

McGregor hasn’t competed in the cage since breaking his leg during a fight with Dustin Poirier back in July 2021. He’s spent over two years rehabbing that injury, and has been teasing a comeback for the the past several months. He even went on The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler with the idea that the two would fight at the end of 2023.

Now it seems unlikely Conor will fight this year. He refuses to re-enter the USADA drug testing program for some reason, and he doesn’t even sound particularly interested in the Chandler bout any more. After watching Justin Gaethje beat Dustin Poirier for the BMF belt at UFC 219, McGregor turned his sights on Gaethje.

@TheNotoriousMMA shut ur mouth you pissing hot midget ur not cleared to fight. Talking about fighters going thru the grind and process. I bet you never say my name you scared — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) July 31, 2023

“Justin, I’ll slap you around,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants, but I want spirits; I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, f—k Chandler, you want it call for it.”

Gaethje wasn’t impressed by the call out, and neither was inaugural BMF title winner Masvidal, who was on hand to pass the belt on to the winner.

“Conor McGregor shut ur mouth you pissing hot midget ur not cleared to fight,” Jorge wrote on Twitter. “Talking about fighters going thru the grind and process. I bet you never say my name you scared.”

He finished the tweet off with a chicken emoji.

McGregor and Masvidal had a bit of a beef over the last few years of Masvidal’s career. McGregor has been teasing a move up to welterweight for a while, and “Gamebred” was the biggest star of the division, the definite money fight. The UFC had no interest in setting the bout up, with Dana White repeatedly saying the former featherweight champ McGregor is too small for Masvidal.

So why is Masvidal calling McGregor out now? Well, for one thing, “The Notorious” has been annoying everyone in the fight game with his constant stream of spotlight stealing trash talk, all while ineligible to compete. For another, McGregor vs. Masvidal is still a big money fight, should McGregor call for it. Masvidal may be retired, but he’s said he’d come back for the right match up. There’s no doubt McGregor vs. Masvidal would qualify.

And given “Gamebred” just lost $100,000 betting on Dustin Poirier to beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, he may be re-evaluating his ability to live comfortably in retirement. Balling out like that is expensive for anyone not earning multi-million dollar paydays any more. Perhaps “Gamebred” wants to top up the bank account before too many grey hairs appear in his beard?