Event: 2023 PFL Playoffs 1

Date: Fri., Aug. 4, 2023

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET Prelims Card | 9 p.m. ET Main Card

PFL Playoffs 1 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo

205 lbs.: Joshua Silveira vs. Ty Flores

145 lbs.: Gabriel Braga vs. Chris Wade

205 lbs.: Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay

155 lbs.: Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

PFL Playoffs 1 Prelims Card on ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Thad Jean vs. Ali Omar

125 lbs.: Desiree Yanez vs. Lisa Mauldin

170 lbs.: Anthony Ivy vs. Carson Hardman

125 lbs.: Chelsea Hackett vs. Ky Bennett

205 lbs.: Billy Elekana vs. Chuck Campbell

“I’m very excited, I can’t be more excited, and I’m the main event,” Jenkins told MMA Junkie Radio. “So, when it comes to me feeling like PFL finally got it right or giving the people what they want, it’s this. It’s ‘Bad Man Things’ in the main event, in Texas, all things are big in Texas, they do it big there. So, I couldn’t be more excited, more pumped for the position, the platform, and the stage.”

