PFL Playoffs 1: Fight card, start time, how to watch ‘Jenkins vs Pinedo’ stream on Aug. 4

On Aug. 4, live from San Antonio, the first spots in the 2023 PFL Championship will be earned in four playoff semifinals, featuring the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions. Both weight classes will crown new champions and new millionaires this season. Bubba “Bad Man” Jenkins headlines the event in his hunt for a first PFL title. In addition to the four pivotal playoff semifinals, there will be six showcase fights, featuring three of the 2023 PFL “Challenger Series” contract winners.

By Jesse Holland
PFL

Event: 2023 PFL Playoffs 1
Date: Fri., Aug. 4, 2023
Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas
Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+
Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET Prelims Card | 9 p.m. ET Main Card

PFL Playoffs 1 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo
205 lbs.: Joshua Silveira vs. Ty Flores
145 lbs.: Gabriel Braga vs. Chris Wade
205 lbs.: Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay
155 lbs.: Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

PFL Playoffs 1 Prelims Card on ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Thad Jean vs. Ali Omar
125 lbs.: Desiree Yanez vs. Lisa Mauldin
170 lbs.: Anthony Ivy vs. Carson Hardman
125 lbs.: Chelsea Hackett vs. Ky Bennett
205 lbs.: Billy Elekana vs. Chuck Campbell

“I’m very excited, I can’t be more excited, and I’m the main event,” Jenkins told MMA Junkie Radio. “So, when it comes to me feeling like PFL finally got it right or giving the people what they want, it’s this. It’s ‘Bad Man Things’ in the main event, in Texas, all things are big in Texas, they do it big there. So, I couldn’t be more excited, more pumped for the position, the platform, and the stage.”

