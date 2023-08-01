TUF 31 results video, full Ep. 10 semifinals recap | McGregor vs. Chandler

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is back on the air later tonight (Tues., Aug. 1, 2023) on ESPN for Ep. 10 of the long-running combat sports reality show, featuring head coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler leading respective squads of lightweight and bantamweight contestants. Remember, immediate replays of TUF 31 are available on ESPN+ (sign up here) following each episode, or you can save yourself an hour and just read our complete recap below.

Missed last week’s episode? No problem! Get full results and recap videos right here.

Here’s where we stand heading into Ep. 10:

TUF 31 Semifinals:

155 lbs.: Austin Hubbard (No. 2) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (No. 3)

155 lbs.: Kurt Holobaugh (No. 4) vs. Jason Knight (No. 1)

135 lbs.: Brad Katona (No. 2) vs. Timur Valiev (No. 3)

135 lbs.: Rico DiSciullo (No. 4) vs. Cody Gibson (No. 4)

TUF 31 Finals:

155 lbs.: Austin Hubbard (No. 2) vs. TBA

155 lbs.: TBA vs. TBA

135 lbs.: TBA vs. TBA

135 lbs.: TBA vs. TBA

Tune in TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN for the bantamweight semifinal between Brad Katona (Team McGregor) and Timur Valiev (Team Chandler), along with a special guest appearance from UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Then be sure to check back with us right here at MMAmania.com for our complete recap.

See you tonight!